Western Wisconsin family loses several animals, including 3 dogs, in barn fire

A western Wisconsin family is mourning after they say they lost several animals, including their three dogs, in a barn fire early Tuesday morning.

The River Falls Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a fire at Walker Farm, located near County Road M, at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a barn fully engulfed in heavy fire and smoke, and immediately began efforts to extinguish the flames.

It took several hours to put out the fire, with the fire department saying crews remained on scene until 6:12 a.m. A short time later, firefighters were called back to extinguish a small rekindle.

Walker Farm

While no injuries were reported, the owners of the barn say all but one of the animals that had been in the barn during the fire died, including two Great Pyrenees and one corgi. One dog survived and was taken to an emergency vet for treatment. The family says she has a "fair prognosis."

"Our family is lost for words and lost in sorrow. Along with countless chickens and ducks we also lost our kids pony, cookie," the Walker family said in a Facebook post.

The family added that they had a small house fire Monday evening, which caused smoke and soot damage, and were staying at a relative's house when the barn caught fire.

As a result of the barn fire, the family says the Walker Farm Store will be closed for several days.

A GoFundMe for the Walkers had raised more than $22,000 as of Tuesday night.