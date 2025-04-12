Watch CBS News
Local News

Two adults found dead inside Waite Park home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

South St. Paul man dead from gunshot wound, long lines for Real ID and more news headlines
South St. Paul man dead from gunshot wound, long lines for Real ID and more news headlines 01:13

Police in Waite Park, Minnesota, are investigating after two adults were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon, say police.  

Police responded to the 200 block of 10th Avenue in Waite Park around 2 p.m. after someone called in gunshots. They say two children were home at the time. The children were able to exit and did not have any injuries. 

Police entered the home and found two adults inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Several agencies were present at the scene. Police say there is no known threat to the public and that the identities of the adults will be released at a later time. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.