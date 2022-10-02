Watch CBS News
Waite Park man arrested Saturday morning after standoff with police

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- A 37-year-old man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police early Friday into Saturday morning.

Around 2:18 a.m. the Waite Park Police Department says it received a report of a man who threatened a pointed a gun at a man on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.

Officers say were initially unable to make contact with anyone at the home and returned to the address at 10:23 p.m. but no one answered the door.

While waiting, police spotted a man with a gun partially exit the home. Officers say they tried to make contact with him, but he refused to speak with them.

Police set up a perimeter around the house and began negotiating with the suspect. Residents in the neighborhood were asked to leave the area.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the home at 2:05 a.m. Saturday and arrested the man for felony second-degree assault.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 10:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

