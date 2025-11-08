Waconia celebrates 18th annual D.E.A.R. Day during Minnesota deer opener

The cultural and social tradition of the Minnesota deer opener dates back generations, and a twist in one town is connecting generations in a whole new way.

On the first day of rifle season Saturday, Heather and Brooke Henning are on the hunt in Waconia, Minnesota, but not for a buck. Instead, it's for the chance to spend one.

There's no need for a rifle in this blaze-orange crowd, just the chance to rifle through deal after deal.

For 18 years, Waconia has celebrated D.E.A.R. Day, aka "Divas Enjoying Awesome Retail." If someone in your life is hunting deer, it's your chance to bag a deal.

"This is truly like our biggest day, when all the men go hunting and the women go downtown and shop," said Eleece Pink, owner of The Stash of Waconia. "I think it's really just a great time for all the women to gather with their friends that maybe they don't always have the opportunity, but now they have a great excuse to get out with their girlfriends and shop and have some lunch and have drinks and peruse the town that maybe they normally wouldn't take the time to do necessarily without the event."

Waconia businesses say this day has become an annual shot of support. And for the deal hunters, it's an annual chance to dress up and spend time with the people you care about, which is what hunting is all about in the first place.

Waconia's Chamber of Commerce says more than 30 businesses participated in D.E.A.R. Day deals this year. If you missed D.E.A.R. Day, Waconia does another event in the spring for the fishing opener.

The Minnesota Retailers Association also named Waconia 2025's Retail Community of the Year.