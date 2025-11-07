With healthy population awaiting, Minnesota hunters prep for firearms deer opener

Saturday morning, hunters across the state will take part in the annual firearms deer hunting opener.

The cool weather should help hunters, and deer numbers are high in most parts of the state.

Dan Berglove is packed and ready to go.

The deer rifle opener is something he always looks forward to.

"What's really critical in Minnesota is safety first, the orange vest. Gotta have one of these," said Berglove.

Gathering his gear inside his Plymouth home has taken a couple of days, but preparation is really year-round. Berglove and his friends own hunting land north of the Twin Cities where they're constantly clearing trails and making sure their deer stands are safe.

"About five years ago, we started building all enclosed stands with heaters, so we are spoiled now," said Berglove.

But they could be spoiled in other ways, too.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said right now, deer numbers are robust in most parts of the state thanks to mild winters. In particular, they are expecting productive hunting in central Minnesota.

"Many [deer permit areas] in this region, hunters can take three or even five deer depending on the zone," said Paul Burr, big game program coordinator with the DNR.

The DNR said a good deer harvest helps the overall health of deer herds in Minnesota. It can reduce starvation and limit the spread of chronic wasting disease.

"I like to be in my stand, quiet and ready to go about an hour before legal shooting time," said Berglove.

But even if he doesn't get a deer, Berglove said the campfires and the camaraderie keep him coming back. For his group, this is a fall tradition.

"It's really the cultural gathering which means way more to me, and everybody else in our group, than the hunting part of it," Berglove said. "Our hunting success on our little piece of land isn't that great, every once in a while, we luck out. But it's really more for getting together and the social piece of it."

The DNR said the one part of the state where deer numbers have been lower is northeastern Minnesota. The agency said hunters will have more success in the southern part of that region.