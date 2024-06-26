6-year-old hospitalized after accidental shooting in Wabasha County, sheriff says

ELGIN, Minn. — Authorities in southern Minnesota say a 6-year-old is in the hospital after someone accidentally shot them on Tuesday evening.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call reporting that a child had been shot at a residence in Elgin around 6:38 p.m.

Upon arrival, responders learned the shooting occurred outside the home.

Authorities did not provide much detail but did say that the incident appears to have been accidental. A second individual had fired a single shot that struck the child in the abdomen and arms, according to the sheriff's office.

The child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown.

The shooting is under investigation.