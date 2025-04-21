Voyageurs National Park hits the road in mobile classroom

As weather turns warmer, tens of thousands of visitors will jump in and experience Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park, located near the Canadian border.

Best seen from the water from sunrise to Northern Lights, it's a place of quiet, peace, and solitude.

Second graders at the Keewaydin campus of Lake Nokomis Community School are learning about the park's animals and ecosystems.

They're getting a visit from the Voyageurs Mobile Classroom, a new specially outfitted van carrying curriculum materials and gear for outdoor exploration and education.

"We're coming to schools to help them see the ways to connect to the outdoors just right here in their schoolyard," said Breanna Trygg, education outreach director for Voyagers Conservancy.

In one activity students play "Squirrels & Scientists." The "squirrels" hide their nuts, and the "scientists" track them to see if the "squirrels" can go back and find all they've hidden.

"What do you think happens to the nuts that they don't find?" asked Moss Kupper, education coordinator for Voyageurs Conservancy.

"They grow into trees," answered Olive, a second grader.

In another activity, they take on the roles of small mammals and predators.

"We're talking about how ecosystems are impacted by small mammals and predators, and that the challenges of being a small mammal are high," said Kupper.

The goal is to foster a lifelong love of nature and make sure they know the treasures the state has to offer.

"They have such an incredible place that if they look at those tiny details, they can really find the wonder, right here at their schools and connect that to those big wonders in our national park system that we're celebrating this week for National Park Week," said Trygg.

Mobile classroom visits are tied to state academic standards and include pre- and post-visit activities for teachers

The cost is $100, but schools can receive discounts or scholarships to cover it.