Volunteers excitedly prepare for first Friday fish fry of Lenten season

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's the first Friday fish fry of the Lenten season. Crowds pack churches and other spots for a chance to get a plate. It takes a lot of planning and volunteers to serve our community each week.

Inside St. Albert the Great Church in Minneapolis, volunteers are bustling in the basement.

"I like working in the kitchen. I sort of fell into this," Jim Vernon said.

Vernon is on the spaghetti noodles. He's one of 125 weekly volunteers.

"It's a great thing, it's a lot of fun. A lot of work, but people really seem to enjoy it," Vernon said.

Across the kitchen, prep is underway for the main attraction.

"Making the batter for the fried portion of the fish," volunteer Julie Jansen said.

Volunteers prepare the fried fish CBS

Jansen's dad started the Friday tradition here 20-plus years ago. She says he perfected the recipe.

"The true recipe is half a bowl of flour, and then a handful of baking powder and half a handful of salt and some pepper," Jansen said.

Then add some water.

There's a lot on the menu.

"We serve fried and baked tilapia, mashed potatoes, potato triangles, coleslaw and a whole host of desserts," office manager Ed Burke said.

The prep all starts on Thursday with volunteers setting the tables. Ready to welcome the community into a space meant to build community.

"It just became something you look forward to every year," Burke said.

They feed anywhere from 800 to 1600 people every week, gradually growing the plates served each week through March.

"People come from all over, so I guess they like the food," Vernon said.

The fish dinner goes for the next five Fridays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the church. Click here to learn more.