VocalEssence Vintage Voices to celebrate 10th anniversary with free concert

Inside Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis, there's a weekly rehearsal where one voice becomes many.

VocalEssence Vintage Voices is nearly 50 members strong, 55 years old and up.

"It's basically choir, but we do things slightly differently to make it more accessible," said Robert Graham, conductor of VocalEssence Vintage Voices.

They have large print music scores and lyric sheets, and chairs to sit in.

Vintage Voices singers from Minneapolis, St. Paul and Plymouth meet for 12 weeks separately, then perform a free concert together.

This weekend, their harmonies will celebrate the group's 10th birthday.

Ninety-two-year-old Shirlee Callender is one of five original members.

"We get to meet new people all the time. It's wonderful because I love the music. I love the songs," Callender said. "It shows that you don't have to stop. You don't have to stop doing anything. Keep moving."

"Each of the songs also has an important message that we want to share with the audience, about how very important it is to stay active and engaged in life as you age," Graham said.

Graham helped found Vintage Voices. He's seen firsthand how the program benefits the physical and mental health of the singers.

"I would love for the audience to know that as we age, we still matter, we still have dignity and purpose," he said.

For Callender, the highlight of the program is when the singers come together to perform in the Sabathani Community Center auditorium.

"It's kind of tearful. When you look out there and you see your family, it kind of brings tears to you, joyful tears," said Callender.

The Vintage Voices 10th Anniversary Celebration will be held at Sabathani Community Center, 310 East 38th St., Minneapolis, on Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. The choral performance begins at 2 p.m.