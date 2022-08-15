Visitation to be held Monday for 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, Apple River stabbing victim

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Loved ones will be gathering on Monday to remember the Stillwater teenager stabbed to death while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin last month.

A visitation for 17-year-old Isaac Schuman is happening from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center in Stillwater.

Then there will be a private funeral on Tuesday.

Earlier in the month, a public vigil was held at the golf course at Oak Glen Country Club, near Schuman's home. A sea of people flooded the course, several hundred at least. They wore orange, his favorite color. Friends and family also wore shirts saying "Isaac Strong."

Schuman's brothers spoke to the crowd -- their words leading to many tears from those listening. They spoke of him as a kind person who also cared for others, and always carried a positive energy with him.

"I want to thank Isaac for giving my family the best 17 years of our lives. I hope everyone can take a piece of Isaac and implement it into your own lives," said brother Jake Schuman. "Isaac, you're my best friend forever and I love you more than you know."

A Wisconsin judge has set a September court date for the man charged with stabbing Schuman -- 52-year-old Nicolae Miu claims he was acting in self defense.

Four other victims survived.