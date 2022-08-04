Apple River stabbings: Vigil held for Isaac Schuman in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Hundreds of community members rallied around a Stillwater family grappling with a sudden and unbelievable loss.

Isaac Schuman, 17, died Saturday after he and four others were stabbed while tubing on the Apple River near Somerset, Wisconsin.

Families gathered in Stillwater Wednesday night to remember him. It was an emotional mix of grief and pain over Schuman's death.

Touching stories were told, with many leading to tears. But people also couldn't help but smile and feel joy, learning how many people Schuman touched.

That was on display on hole 14 at the golf course at Oak Glen Country Club, near Schuman's home. A sea of people flooded the course, several hundred at least. They wore orange, his favorite color. Friends and family also wore shirts saying "Isaac Strong."

The golf clubs he recently bought were on display in front of the crowd, like a memorial to him. Andrew Howard, one of Schuman's friends, recently hit the course with him. They had planned to play again, but all that changed last weekend.

Despite that, Howard still feels Schuman has been with him.

"I'm very strong in my faith, and I've been talking to God, I've been talking to Isaac like every single day and he's been showing me signs he's there," Howard said. "Just the other day I was on the golf course, I saw a rainbow real quick, tried to pull up my phone and it was gone. Couldn't get the picture. I think he wanted me to see it and just know he was there."

Schuman's brothers spoke to the crowd -- their words leading to many tears from those listening. They spoke of him as a kind person who also cared for others, and always carried a positive energy with him.

"I want to thank Isaac for giving my family the best 17 years of our lives. I hope everyone can take a piece of Isaac and implement it into your own lives," said brother Jake Schuman. "Isaac, you're my best friend forever and I love you more than you know."

The principal of Stillwater High School spoke to the crowd, specifically to the friends and classmates of Schuman. He understood he couldn't take away their pain, but wanted them know they'll have all the support necessary when they return to school in a few weeks.

Prosecutors charged 52-year-old Nicolae Miu for the stabbings. The Prior Lake man claims he was acting in self defense. The four other victims survived.