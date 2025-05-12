Viral TikTok "Chromebook challenge" can cause serious damage, Osseo school district warns parents

On the popular social media app TikTok, teenagers are sharing videos of school-issued Chromebooks spewing smoke.

It's called the "Chromebook challenge" online, where teens jam small objects, like paper clips and pencils, into the USB port of the laptop, causing them to short-circuit and, in some cases, catch fire.

"My son told me he saw it online," said Lauren Denucci, an Osseo High School mom.

She is one of thousands of parents and guardians who received an email from Osseo Public Schools recently, warning of this new viral TikTok challenge.

Denucci says it led to a conversation with her son.

"I just reminded him that anybody who damages something that belongs to the school is going to have to pay for it, and he thought it was a pretty dumb thing for people to be doing," said Denucci.

The letter from Osseo school district staff said, in part, "There have been reports of unsuccessful attempts within our district," and "Families will be held financially responsible for the full replacement cost of any damaged devices, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken."

"I think it's really good to be aware of things, said Denucci. "I think a lot of parents don't know what's going on online, so I think it's good to have the heads up and be able to have the conversation."

Minnesota State Fire Marshal Daniel Krier says they are not investigating any fires related to the challenge, but he warns that the risks of it go beyond property damage. Burned electronics can also release toxins into the air.

"If the battery is involved, we can get corrosive air chemicals such as acids and things that will be irritants to anyone who might have to breathe in that smoke," said Krier.

Krier also warns that if these Chromebook fires spread more largely and cause damage to the school building, it can be investigated as criminal arson.