Violence interrupter contracts withdrawn in Minneapolis after alleged threats and gun charges

An outspoken Minneapolis pastor has had his violence prevention contract pulled.

The move comes after council members said the pastor threatened them, and one of his team members ended up behind bars.

"He's not homophobic. We helped pass the marriage amendment," said longtime Minneapolis activist Al Flowers, regarding Rev. Jerry McAfee.

Flowers shouted down community groups who were speaking out against violence prevention contract work, which was set to be awarded to McAfee's nonprofit Salem Inc., during a city council meeting Monday afternoon.

Last month, McAfee interrupted a Minneapolis city council meeting on violence prevention programs. Councilmembers said McAfee became threatening.

"When you have individuals who are making threats, using homophobic language and addressing the council in ways that are not acceptable for this space, it raises concerns," said Kat Rohn, executive director of OutFront Minnesota.

"Shame on Reverend McAfee, shame on Commissioner Barnette, shame on Mayor Frey. Minneapolis deserves real leadership, real accountability," said Minneapolis activist Marvina Haynes.

Minneapolis' Office of Community Safety (OCS) announced Monday that all Minneapolis contracts for violence interruption services, including McAfee's, would be pulled from the agenda. Officials did not explain why.

"We anticipate submitting a new request for Council Action for consideration by the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, March 25 that will not include Salem Inc," said an OCS spokesperson.

"I can't say more at this time, as the data is non-public," said Jared Jeffries, chief of staff for OCS.

This also comes after a violence interrupter from McAfee's 21 Days of Peace was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm after he was injured during a shooting.

McAfee spoke about the city's decision to withdraw his organization's more than $600,000 contract.

"I ain't going nowhere, we ain't going nowhere and everybody's feet will be held to the fire to do the right thing," said McAfee.