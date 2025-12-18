J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings visit Jaxson Dart and the skidding Giants in latest young QB showcase

J.J. McCarthy had just finished a three-touchdown performance to lead the Minnesota Vikings to victory after learning they had been eliminated from playoff contention, and he already was looking forward to their next game, against the New York Giants.

"We're always focused on that next thing and how to convert it," McCarthy said. "We're only as successful as our last successful act."

The Giants haven't succeeded in winning a game since Oct. 9, losing eight in a row to fall to 2-12. But this Week 16 matchup on Sunday is a chance for each team to get its young quarterback experience, with McCarthy making just his ninth NFL start and New York's Jaxson Dart his 10th.

"I'm still getting the hang of this game," Dart said. "It's just a complete step up from the college level. And there's a lot of adjustments that need to be made. So, I feel like I have a ton of growing to continue to do, which is exciting."

The No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft, McCarthy missed his entire rookie year because of a knee injury. He missed more time this season after spraining his right ankle and getting concussed.

Dart, a first-rounder this year, also had a multiweek stint in concussion protocol and has been pulled off the field to get evaluated a handful of times. The Giants would like to keep him on the field, and last weekend's game against Washington was at least a sign of improvement in that department.

"He slid a few times," interim coach Mike Kafka said. "In terms of out-in-the-field scrambling, it's not like he's taking guys head on anymore. He's picking an edge and at least picking a soft edge and trying to get himself down and protect the ball, which is most important, (and) protect himself, as well."

Just as Dart has talked about winning being the most important matter down the stretch of a lost season, Minnesota (6-8) is looking to build momentum with McCarthy into 2026. The Vikings have won their last two games.

"Playing December football is always important, regardless of what your record is," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "You play this game to get in the dance and have a chance to try to compete for a championship. But also, as I've told (players) multiple times this year, you can learn a lot about yourself and the guys you go to work with every day by how we handle ourselves in these moments. And I think there's constant demonstration right now of our team being made of the right stuff."

The Vikings as a whole have suffered in the standings during McCarthy's up-and-down development process after winning 14 games with Sam Darnold last season, but individually, no player has been hurt more by the quarterback inexperience than two-time All-Pro Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson has only six catches combined over the last three games, even though he's been open plenty. Last week at Dallas, McCarthy overthrew him on a deep crossing route and sailed a would-be touchdown pass through his hands — an incompletion that Jefferson claimed responsibility for.

But Jefferson has expressed nothing but patience with the process and said Thursday he believes the two are just "a step or two" from forging the type of rhythm he enjoyed with Darnold and Kirk Cousins before him.

"It's just one of those years, one of those difficult years that everybody goes through at some point in time," Jefferson said.

The Giants are on their fourth kicker this season, Ben Sauls, after releasing Younghoe Koo following a couple of missed field-goal attempts. The undrafted rookie out of Pitt stayed in Pittsburgh for training camp with the Steelers and also spent time with Atlanta, but this is set to be his professional debut.

"I feel fantastic," Sauls said. "To see an opportunity is a really big deal. I intend to make the most of it."

The wind tunnel in the Meadowlands known as MetLife Stadium gives the 24-year-old a significant challenge to deal with.

"It's definitely breezy but something to anticipate," Sauls said. "We're in the Northeast, and I went to school in Pittsburgh, so we get some breezes there, too."

Long snapper Casey Kreiter and whoever holds between Jamie Gillan and Cameron Johnston are also there to assist.

"I can rely on their input and then get a read before the game and go out and do my best," Sauls said.

McCarthy and the Vikings clearly have benefited from the presence of 10th-year veteran Ryan Kelly at center in his first season with the club. The one glaring drawback, however, has been the inconsistency of that presence on the field. Kelly suffered a concussion in Week 2 and has played in only seven of 14 games.

It's no coincidence that Kelly didn't miss a snap last week in the 34-26 victory over Dallas that was one of the best performances by the offense this season, particularly for McCarthy in the passing game. Kelly didn't practice on Wednesday because of knee soreness but returned on Thursday on a limited basis.

"He's really highlighting since he's returned, what that's meant for our offense, and he's playing physical. He's in total command," O'Connell said. "So, obviously, a guy with that kind of experience, you're really, at this point in the year, just trying to navigate a path to get him prepared to play, but also make sure we get him to the game feeling as good as we can."