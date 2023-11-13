Minnesota Vikings to re-sign Anthony Barr after Jordan Hicks' injury

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back a familiar face after linebacker Jordan Hicks was hospitalized following Sunday's game.

The Vikings are signing veteran player Anthony Barr, per an NFL source.

Barr, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Vikings, most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys, where he racked up 58 tackles and two fumble recoveries in 14 games.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks had compartment syndrome after taking a direct shot to his shin. Hicks is expected to miss this week's game at Denver.

In 2014, the Vikings drafted Barr as the ninth overall pick. He made four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances during his tenure with the Vikings.