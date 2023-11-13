Vikings LB Jordan Hicks taken to hospital, has procedure for shin injury

Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks was taken to a hospital after Minnesota's 27-19 win Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and had a procedure to alleviate pressure from a contusion in his shin.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Hicks had compartment syndrome after taking a direct shot to his shin in Sunday's game.

Hicks was taken to the hospital immediately following the game and was still hospitalized a day later.

"You can classify it as kind of a compartment syndrome-type thing where the pressure in that area, and the damage it can cause if not handled with the utmost level of concern like our guys showed, could have been something that could have been very serious," O'Connell said.

O'Connell said Hicks, Minnesota's leading tackler, would likely miss this week's game at Denver. Hicks has 87 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while playing nearly every defensive snap for the Vikings this season.

Hicks had left Sunday's game in the first quarter with the injury and was evaluated on the sideline. But he returned late in the second quarter before leaving again in the third and being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

O'Connell added that starting running back Alexander Mattison is in the concussion protocol and starting cornerback Akayleb Evans is day to day after leaving the game with a lower leg strain.