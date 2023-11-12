Gameday updates: Dobbs' rushing TD puts Vikings up 17-3 over Saints

Gameday updates: Dobbs' rushing TD puts Vikings up 17-3 over Saintsget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS — After a miraculous win over the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, the Minnesota Vikings seek their fifth straight win as they host the New Orleans Saints.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs, whose winning effort in relief of concussed rookie Jaren Hall just days after joining the team is the stuff of legend, will make his first official start for the Vikings. Dobbs joined the team Oct. 31, just before the trade deadline. A few days later, he put up 224 total yards and three total touchdowns in the Vikings' 31-28 win over the Falcons.
With starter Kirk Cousins out for the season, Dobbs or Hall will need to lead the Vikings the rest of the way. Dobbs clearly has a hold on the job right now — he is more experienced than Hall and Sunday's performance will stick in the minds of coaches and teammates. But Hall looked decisive before his concussion on Sunday and the Vikings clearly trust him.
Surprisingly, things are looking quite rosy for the Vikings. They're on a four-game winning streak and stand second in the NFC North at 5-4. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson practiced this week after missing those four games on injured reserve. While he won't play against the Saints, that he's taking steps toward returning is encouraging. On the defensive side of the ball, coordinator Brian Flores has his unit playing well above its talent level.
The Saints, too, are in mostly good shape right now. They've won their last two games and are leading the weakest division in football, the NFC South. They sport a top 10 defense and top 15 offense by points allowed and scored, respectively. After the Vikings, they have a bye week and then a supremely easy schedule the rest of the way.
Kickoff is at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium. Follow all of the action below.
Dobbs' rushing TD puts Vikings up 17-3
Joshua Dobbs' continues his run of magical play with a scramble for a touchdown on 3rd and 6. It's the Vikings' second rushing TD of the day.
The Vikings lead the Saints 17-3 in the second quarter. The defense has largely stifled quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints.
Ty Chandler scores on direct snap, Vikings lead 10-3
Head coach Kevin O'Connell got creative in the red zone, calling a direct snap to running back Ty Chandler. It worked perfectly, with Chandler walking into the end zone for a touchdown.
It was Chandler's first TD in the NFL.
The Vikings lead 10-3 in the second quarter.
Saints tie it 3-3
The Saints have added a field goal of their own, tying the Vikings 3-3 late in the first quarter.
Like on the Vikings' scoring drive, the Saints were making promising progress before a holding penalty pushed them back.
Vikings lead 3-0 after first drive
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs led the Vikings to 3 points in the first drive of his first official start.
The Vikings drove down the field effectively, but a holding penalty on 2nd down stalled the drive and forced them to kick the field goal.
They lead the Saints 3-0 in the first quarter.
A near-interception earlier in the drive turned into a big play for the Vikings when Jordan Addison snagged a tipped pass from Dobbs.
Vikings release inactive list
In addition to Justin Jefferson, the Vikings will also be missing pass catcher K.J. Osborn on Sunday.
Osborn is inactive, along with safety Lewis Cine, quarterback Jaren Hall, linebacker Brian Asamoah II, tight end Nick Muse, tackle Hakeem Adeniji and defensive lineman Dean Lowry.
Osborn suffered a concussion during last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons.
There are no notable names among the Saints' inactives.
Justin Jefferson officially out Sunday
It's not a surprise, but the Vikings have officially downgraded Justin Jefferson's status to out for Sunday's game.
The team also made two elevations for Sunday: quarterback Sean Mannion, who will back up Joshua Dobbs, and defensive lineman T.J. Smith.
Justin Jefferson returns to practice
The Vikings will soon get a boon to their injury-riddled offense. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson returned to practice Thursday, though he's unlikely to play against the Saints.
[Click here for the full story.]
Who is Joshua Dobbs, the Minnesota Vikings' new quarterback?
Ahead of his first official start with the team, get to know new quarterback Joshua Dobbs.
[Click here for the full story.]