Vikings ticket prices plunge after Seahawks blowout

When we do winter weather stories, there's always that one line people use: cold, snow, ice — it's just what happens here.

And this week, Ticket King president Michael Nowakowski said that same idea kind of applies to Minnesota Vikings ticket prices.

"We've been here 30 years, we've seen some highs, but lots of lows," Nowakowski said. "It is definitely like déjà vu all over again."

And this week is one of those lows, with tickets in the $50 range on several sites for this weekend's game against the Washington Commanders.

"It's the purest form of supply and demand. If the team is doing well, more people want tickets, the price goes up," he said. "If the team is doing poorly, the exact opposite happens."

Stubhub echoed that, saying, "When a team sees a shift in momentum, whether positive or negative, it can influence how sellers price tickets."

"I think people were still holding out hope a few weeks ago, and then last weekend was kind of a rock-bottom moment," Nowakowski said.

But rock bottom might get a new group of fans in the door.

"In down years like this, it's an excellent opportunity for people that haven't been to many games, or have never been to a game, to take advantage of the cheaper ticket prices," he said.

Stubhub calls this week, "a great opportunity for fans to experience the action live. It could even be an attractive option for visiting Commanders fans looking to travel."

And as for whether this is a warning sign, both sides say no. This isn't a market collapse — it's a blip. Team performance, the opponent and the calendar set the price.

"When they're watching a game on TV and they see entire sections empty, they worry. But this is just a blip, and when the schedule comes out next year, no one will remember they could have gotten into this game for $50," Nowakowski said.

And even with this week's drop, this isn't New York, and it's not the Jets.

Nowakowski said you're never going to see $6 NFL tickets in Minnesota because U.S. Bank Stadium is an experience, and Vikings fans keep showing up, even in down years.