Vikings realize reasons for reeling offense run much deeper than QB inexperience

Max Brosmer faked the handoff to fullback C.J. Ham as he began the ill-fated wide rollout to his right that might well tell the story of Minnesota's calamitous season no matter what else happens from here.

The rookie making his first career start was swarmed by Seattle defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who had barreled into the backfield unblocked on this fourth-and-1 play from the 4-yard line and chased Brosmer all the way back to the 24 with the Seahawks leading by just a field goal late in the second quarter on Sunday.

Then in the last moment to avoid a turnover on downs, Brosmer heaved an underhanded ball from behind his back that became a turnover by desperation, a stunningly reckless toss that linebacker Ernest Jones easily snagged for an 86-yard return for a touchdown, the first of four interceptions thrown by Brosmer.

"I don't like the play call. It's totally on me in that moment," a contrite coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday.

Yes, the glaring inexperience at quarterback has ultimately doomed the Vikings this season, but they've got a system-wide mess to address with an offense that was one of the most dynamic and productive in the league just last season.

"We just haven't been anywhere near our standard of doing things," O'Connell said after the 26-0 loss, the first shutout in 18 years for a Vikings team that is now averaging the fifth-fewest points per game (18.7) in the NFL.

Brosmer was playing, of course, because of J.J. McCarthy's latest absence, a concussion that sidelined the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft. He's symptom-free and on track to return to action this week, O'Connell said, for another opportunity to show that he can make some strides with learning the sport's most difficult position.

But the problems hovering over the offense in this final stretch of the schedule include every position and coach, not to mention the salary cap situation the Vikings (4-8) must tackle in the offseason. By the third quarter, they were missing three starting offensive linemen and their best running back, but blaming the injuries at this point is an irrelevant exercise.

As the play-caller and primary designer of a scheme that has proven over time it can consistently create a potent downfield passing attack, O'Connell must determine once and for all how to revamp the strategy in a way that suits the Vikings as they're currently constructed for the foreseeable future.

"Just trying to understand maybe we're not going to be a statistically impressive team, but we do have to find a way when you're playing a really good football team in that kind of environment to get the game to where we need to get it to," O'Connell said.

The blitz-heavy game plan from defensive coordinator Brian Flores and the relentlessness of their pass rushers kept the Vikings in the game until Brosmer's pick-6. They sacked former teammate Sam Darnold four times for 34 yards in the first half, including two by Dallas Turner that forced fumbles.

One reason O'Connell called the doomed pass play on fourth-and-1 was the Vikings were averaging less than 2 yards per rush at that point in the game.

Linebacker Eric Wilson has had a career-best season, his ninth in the NFL. He had four of his 11 tackles for loss against the Seahawks.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison has totaled only 15 receptions for 165 yards over the past six games. He's had four drops over the past four weeks, per Sportradar tracking, tied for the most in the league in that span.

The Vikings have a chance to get all three injured offensive linemen back in the starting lineup on Sunday, with center Ryan Kelly (hip), left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) and left tackle Christian Darrisaw (foot, knee) all with day-to-day status, O'Connell said. Jackson might face the longest odds to play of those three, but O'Connell said the rookie was "improving by the day."

Running back Aaron Jones (shoulder) suffered no new damage, only aggravating a previous injury. Blake Brandel, who has started at center and left guard, entered the concussion protocol after the game but was symptom-free on Monday, O'Connell said.

26 — That's the number of turnovers for the Vikings this season, the most in the league.

The Vikings play the bottom three teams in the NFC East in their next three games, starting with the Washington Commanders at home this Sunday. The following week, they hit the road for a Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys, who have salvaged a chance for the playoffs with three straight wins. Then comes a Dec. 21 road game against the New York Giants.