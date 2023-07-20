Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ranked outside top 10 on PFF's 50 best players

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular analytics-based football website says Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson isn't a top 10 NFL player.

Pro Football Focus, which grades players' performances throughout the season and assigns them an overall rating, has Jefferson ranked 11th on its list of the 50 best NFL players.

PFF called Jefferson "nothing short of unstoppable" and said "there's no reason to believe he has finished getting better."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his first quarter 5-yard touchdown reception by doing The Griddy during an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers on September 11, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

PFF has yet to reveal the top 10 players, but Jefferson is the only Viking on the list from 50-11.

The honor is the latest in an offseason of accolades for Jefferson. First, he was named Offensive Player of the Year. Then, his stunning 4th and 18 catch against the Buffalo Bills won an ESPY for Play of the Year. Most recently, he joined Madden's illustrious 99 club, so named because it includes players who achieve the game's highest rating.