Vikings reportedly receiving trade calls about WR Jalen Reagor

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's cutdown day in the NFL, and some of the Minnesota Vikings' roster decisions might get a bit easier thanks to some reported trade interest in one of their wide receivers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports teams have been calling the Vikings about depth receiver Jalen Reagor.

Reagor is a former first-round pick who was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles one pick before the Vikings took Justin Jefferson. The Vikings traded late-round picks to the Eagles for Reagor last offseason.

Reagor caught just eight passes for the Vikings, totaling 104 yards and one touchdown. He also returned punts. This preseason, Reagor had eight catches for 93 yards.

The Vikings signed former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell this offseason, who also has punt return experience and has flashed as a pass catcher this offseason. Powell sat out the final preseason game, a good indication he has a roster spot locked up.

Minnesota's top three receiver spots are set with Jefferson, rookie Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn.