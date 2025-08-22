Minnesota Vikings receiver Thayer Thomas aims to make roster after 2 years on practice squad

In an NFL preseason game, players want to shine. When the opportunities don't come, the pressure builds.

For guys on the bubble like Minnesota Vikings receiver Thayer Thomas, it's about being on all the time.

"I don't know when I'm gonna be thrown in there with the ones. But I just got to prepare each and every day like I am gonna be thrown in there, so when that time comes, I'm ready," said Thomas. "Just know the playbook in and out, be able to play multiple spots on the offense."

Thomas is a football lifer. He's spent the last two seasons on the Vikings' practice squad and has never seen a snap in the regular season. The 27-year-old caught two touchdowns in day two of the Vikings' joint practice 11-on-11 sessions with the New England Patriots, gaining valuable chemistry with Minnesota's new quarterback.

"J.J.'s really talented. The growth I've seen in the last year and a half since he's been here has been great to see," said Thomas. "It's awesome to be able to connect with him. I know he's got elite receivers everywhere on the field; it's pretty special. Hopefully, we get to connect a lot more."

Thomas's hope is to make the team. With Jordan Addison's three-game suspension to start the season, there is an opportunity. He was a walk-on at North Carolina State and is charting his pro career in a similar way. Any given day in practice, he's seen with and without gloves.

"I sweat a lot. Right now, it's not too bad, but when I grew up in North Carolina, when I went to NC State, going to camp, it was like 95 degrees," said Thomas. "So, I would go through probably eight to 10 pairs of gloves a day, just cuz I was sweating so much. So, if we're not in the live period, if we're just doing routes, just indi and stuff, I won't wear gloves. But as we get into the practice, I'll put gloves on. I have like 10 pairs of gloves that I bring out to practice every day."

Time may be running out to latch on in the NFL. This week is the most crucial of Thomas's football life.

"Finally, I feel like I'm getting an opportunity to show what I can do," said Thomas. "Hopefully that continues."

