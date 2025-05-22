Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and fiancée announce pregnancy on Instagram

How many games will the Vikings win this season?

How many games will the Vikings win this season?

How many games will the Vikings win this season?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, took to Instagram Wednesday night to announce her pregnancy.

The post was shared to the couple's joint account and read: "The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn't be happier."

The post included a video where the couple showed off their ultrasound photos.

The Vikings official Instagram page commented on their post saying "congrats" with a purple heart.

McCarthy proposed to Kuropas in January 2024.

The Vikings took McCarthy with the 10th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Unfortunately, McCarthy did not get a chance to play, as he missed the entire season due to a torn meniscus.

However, it seems that McCarthy is ready to take the field in 2025, saying, "Overall I feel 110% because I feel better than when I got hurt eight months ago."

NOTE: The video attached to this article originally aired on May 16, 2025.