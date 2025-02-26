Vikings' head coach, GM remain mum on quarterback decision at NFL Combine

As has become standard for the pair, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah were extremely diplomatic when talking about the team's quarterback situation Tuesday.

Speaking from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the team's brain trust talked about Sam Darnold's free agency, J.J. McCarthy's recovery and more.

Darnold, who led the team to a 14-3 regular season record but played two of his worst games of the season at the very worst time, is set to be a free agent in March unless the Vikings extend or franchise tag him before then. Adofo-Mensah says every option is on the table.

"We're still in that place where we're having all these discussions. Every opportunity is afforded to us. When we did the move originally, we wanted to create optionality, and part of the optionality was believing and betting in a guy who is young, talented. Believing in our infrastructure, able to do the things that we can do with quarterbacks," Adofo-Mensah said. "Now we're in a position where we have options and we'll continue to work those options, figure out the best way for the Vikings to move forward."

The GM and coach both had plenty of praise for Darnold, whom the NFL had essentially given up on as a starting QB when the Vikings signed him.

"Sam's year was so fun to be a part of. Just thinking back to this time last year and then onward through the offseason acquiring Sam and getting him to trust in us to help him on that next step in his quarterback journey," O'Connell said. "And what a step it was, so proud of the year he had."

"He played a lot of good football for us year one in the system, and so you can expect more later," Adofo-Mensah said. "And so we're excited at the potential for Sam, wherever that ends up being."

Still, both men intimated that there are other considerations, including his poor play when the lights were brightest and other potential suitors.

"Not trying to be overweighted by those eight quarters, but not underweighting those last two games," Adofo-Mensah said of the Vikings' back-to-back losses in Week 18 and the wild card playoff round.

"This process is going to play out both short-term and long-term for the Minnesota Vikings and Sam is in a position where the NFL thinks he can play quarterback at a very high level," O'Connell said.

McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus, is right on schedule in both his recovery and his mental adjustment to the NFL, according to Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell.

"J.J.'s doing really well from a standpoint of where he's progressed to in his rehab," O'Connell said.

The head coach also said McCarthy is hoping to be ready for the team's offseason program in April.

"He's conversational in our language, in our offensive language, understanding the why, the intent behind things," Adofo-Mensah said. "You want him to be able to go out there and play free and let his talent take over."

The GM added that McCarthy has "been everything we want him to be and we're excited about the future."

Adofo-Mensah even said Daniel Jones, whom the Vikings signed after the Giants cut him midseason, is "a great option for us."

The franchise tag deadline is March 4, so fans will at least have some inkling of the Vikings' intentions by then. Free agency begins March 12.