Vikings' Justin Jefferson to reportedly undergo tests Monday after hamstring injury

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings hope to learn more about the scope of superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson's injury this week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Jefferson will undergo tests on Monday on a hamstring injury, which he suffered in the second half of the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jefferson was limited to only three catches for 28 yards before he appeared to slip on the turf while running a route. He did not return to the field and his status for the next matchup — and beyond — is in question.

Before Sunday's performance, Jefferson was on pace to break the NFL record for receiving yards. However, after notching only 28 yards against the Chiefs, Jefferson now averages 114.2 yards a game. At that pace, he would be just short of the record with 1,941 yards.

The Vikings (1-4) will take on division rival Chicago Bears (1-4) on Sunday at noon.

Taylor Swift a no-show

Taylor Swift failed to make an appearance at the matchup between the Chiefs and Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Swift, rumored to be dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was at the team's last two games in Kansas City and New York, both wins for the Chiefs. But as the game reached the end of the first quarter, hopes of Swift making an appearance began to fade.

"Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game," commentator Jim Nantz said. "She was questionable all week, but it looks like it's officially inactive."