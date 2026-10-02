Minnesota Vikings rule out Justin Jefferson against Miami Dolphins due to ankle injury

The Minnesota Vikings say they have ruled out star receiver Justin Jefferson for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins because of an ankle injury.

The two-time All-Pro player suffered an ankle sprain during the first quarter of the Vikings' 23-16 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 27. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday that he avoided a long-term injury.

According to Minnesota's injury report, Jefferson did not practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. He had two catches for 32 yards from quarterback Kyler Murray in the Week 3 matchup against Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 27: TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 27: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) elevates to catch the ball during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, September 27, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Vikings (3-0) have also ruled out punter Brett Thorson and cornerback Charles Demmings for Sunday's bout due to hamstring injuries.

Miami will be without rookie receiver Caleb Douglas, who is also nursing an ankle injury, according to head coach Jeff Hafley.

Kickoff between the Vikings and Dolphins is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.