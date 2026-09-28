Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson suffered ankle sprain; avoided long-term injury

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is recovering from an ankle sprain he suffered during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has avoided long-term injury, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

The two-time All-Pro player left in the first quarter of the game after a defender fell on his ankle and did not return.

"It's just going to be about progressing throughout the week and where we can get him to, from a standpoint of getting the swelling out and then what kind of workweek he can have," O'Connell said during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Jefferson had two catches for 32 yards from Kyler Murray in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Buccaneers. In Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, he tallied three catches and 55 receiving yards.

O'Connell noted that tight end Josh Oliver suffered a torn bicep on Sunday, which will require surgery.

Also on Monday, Minnesota traded quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. The deal is pending McCarthy passing a physical exam.

The Vikings take on the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.