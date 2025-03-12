Watch CBS News
Vikings' Harrison Smith agrees to terms to return for 14th season with Minnesota

By Riley Moser

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms to bring back safety Harrison Smith for a 14th season.

Smith was selected by the Vikings in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft and had been considering retirement after the most recent season — where he had 78 tackles, 10 passes defended, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the one-year deal is worth up to $14 million with a base of $10.25 million.

NFL: JAN 13 NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Vikings at Rams
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers (20) during the NFL AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams on January 13, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Vikings say Smith has had more sacks than any other defensive back in franchise history and holds the Vikings record for career interception return touchdowns.

Since joining the team in 2012, the NFL says Smith has recorded 37 interceptions, 1,095 tackles and 95 passes defended.

WCCO is tracking every move the Vikings make in free agency , including cuts, signings and potentially even trades.

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

