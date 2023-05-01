Vikings' GM says "every option is open" concerning future of QB position, praises Kirk Cousins

MINNEAPOLIS -- When the Minnesota Vikings opted to not extend veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins' contract beyond the upcoming season, it prompted speculation that the team may be looking to move on.

But every option is still on the table, according to Vikings' general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

After Minnesota wrapped up its picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, Adofo-Mensah made some comments on the quarterback position.

"This is an important position, so obviously you emphasize that one when you can. We like where we are at the quarterback position. But every option is open to us," the general manager said.

In March, the team restructured Cousins' contract, freeing up millions in salary cap space. Notably absent from the deal was a contract extension.

Adofo-Mensah revealed some more details from that decision.

"Sometimes you come to a place where you decide, 'hey, let's talk later. This is a solution for now.' That's all that's happened," he said.

Meanwhile, another quarterback is joining the team. The Vikings selected former BYU QB Jaren Hall in the fifth round of the draft.

"We found an opportunity to get a player that we frankly thought should have been picked long before then. And it was there, just like every other position," Adofo-Mensah said.

Adofo-Mensah says the team is looking forward to Cousins' success this upcoming season -- and is leaving the rest for later.

"Going forward, we're just really excited about Kirk this year, the weapons we've added in free agency, the weapons we added in the draft and we'll see what happens after that," Adofo-Mensah said.