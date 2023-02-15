Watch CBS News
Vikings' Dalvin Cook undergoes surgery for lingering shoulder injury

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has reportedly undergone surgery to fix a lingering shoulder injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the surgery was Tuesday and addressed a broken shoulder Cook suffered in 2019. The injury hasn't proven enough to stop the Pro Bowler, as he has the second most total yards in the NFL since 2019.

"Dalvin has been absolutely dominant and we cannot wait until September," Cook's agency reportedly told ESPN.

GettyImages-1199064620.jpg
(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Cook's future with the team has been a topic of conversation, since he's a running back turning 28 with a high salary cap hit next season. The offensive scheme under head coach Kevin O'Connell is also a lot more pass-centric.

Cook ran for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns this past season.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 7:11 AM

