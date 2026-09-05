Vikings bringing back star safety Harrison Smith, ESPN reports

The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back a fan favorite.

ESPN's Ian Rapoport reports that hard-hitting veteran safety Harrison Smith will be returning to the team on a one-year deal worth $12.25 million. It'll be his 15th season in the NFL, all with Minnesota. The Vikings have yet to officially announce the signing.

Smith, who was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft, has six Pro Bowl appearances and has made the All-Pro team.

Harrison Smith and Kevin O'Connell Stacy Bengs / AP

Rapoport says the deal has a max value of $16.25 million with playoff incentives.

The reported signing brings some stability to the position that has seen several injuries during training camp and the preseason, including 27-year-old Theo Jackson.