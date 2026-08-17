Jamal Adams suffers season-ending injury in Minnesota Vikings' 1st preseason game, NFL Network reports

Jamal Adams, the hybrid defender the Minnesota Vikings signed this offseason to bolster Brian Flores' unit, won't play this year after suffering a preseason injury, the NFL Network reports.

The Vikings confirmed the news by placing Adams on injured reserve on Monday.

Insider Ian Rapoport said Adams was diagnosed with a "season-ending knee injury." The injury came early in the second quarter of the Vikings' preseason game against the New York Giants. Minutes earlier, Adams had a highlight play when he shot through the offensive line to stymie a running play before it even had a chance.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell spoke about Adams' injury and his impact on the team after the game.

"I remember vividly sitting in my office with him when we hosted him on a visit and just was enamored with the energy, the positivity, and this guy just wanted to come in and be a Minnesota Viking," O'Connell said. "And he was doing a hell of a job and impacting a lot of people. Young guys, veteran guys, just a lot of respect for what that guy's accomplished in the league within our team. But he wasn't taking that for granted and expecting anything. He was earning everything, and by the day he was getting more and more and more. So just absolutely crushed for him."

The Vikings signed Adams, 30, in July, and played him at both safety and linebacker during training camp. He was a Pro Bowler for the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks early in his career, then injuries frustrated him for a few seasons. Last year, he played 17 games at linebacker for the Las Vegas Raiders.