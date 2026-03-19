Vikings bring back veteran Carson Wentz for more quarterback depth behind Murray and McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a new contract with quarterback Carson Wentz on Thursday, bringing back the 11th-year veteran for more depth after a problematic season at the vital position.

Wentz started five games in 2025 after J.J. McCarthy was sidelined by a sprained ankle, passing for 1,216 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He then needed surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder that he'd been painfully playing through.

The Vikings already signed Kyler Murray to challenge McCarthy, so if Wentz makes the team this season he would likely only be an emergency option and more valuable as a mentor for his younger teammates. The Vikings also have Max Brosmer on the roster, after he started two games last year as an undrafted rookie.

Wentz was the starter for five seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles after they made him the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, making the Pro Bowl in 2017 before injuries began to stack up and steer him off the franchise quarterback track. Wentz extended his NFL record last year by making the Vikings the sixth different team in six seasons he started at least one game for.