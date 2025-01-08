Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson named NFLPA All-Pro, adding yet another feather to star's cap

After disappointment in Detroit, can the Vikings bounce back in playoffs?

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been named to the NFL Players Association's 2025 All-Pro team.

The association issued the 2025 roster on Wednesday. Players themselves vote on the lineup, so Jefferson's inclusion is a mark of respect among teammates and fellow players across the NFL.

"We asked players across the league to select who had the most impact this season. The players were tasked with voting for the best player at their same position and positions they line up against," the association's website explained.

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a first quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

Ja'Marr Chase, of the Cincinnati Bengals, is the other wide receiver who was named to this year's All-Pro team.

Among the NFC North, Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell was named to this year's team, as was the Green Bay Packers' free safety Xavier McKinney.

Jefferson, in his fifth season with the NFL, has been named to four Pro Bowls, including this year's. Among his other achievements this year, Jefferson also had his fifth straight 1,000-yard season, matching a feat few others have achieved. (Among those few: fellow Vikings legend Randy Moss.)

The Vikings signed Jefferson to the richest non-quarterback contract in NFL history this offseason. He was also featured in the new season of the Netflix documentary series "Receiver."