Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings battle for NFC's top playoff spot
(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions (14-2) and Minnesota Vikings (14-2) square off at Ford Field Sunday night with the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed on the line.
The winner gets home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, a bye in the wild card round and the NFC North title. The loser will take the No. 5 seed and start the postseason on the road next week as the league's first 14-win wild card.
This game marks the first-ever to feature teams with 13-plus wins and a combined 28 victories in the regular season.
The Vikings and Lions last met in Week 7 with Detroit coming out on top 31-29 after a 44-yard field goal kicked by Jake Bates with 15 seconds left in the game.
Minnesota is going into Sunday night's matchup on a nine-game winning streak. The Lions have won 13 of their last 14 games, with their only loss in that span coming at the hands of the Buffalo Bills (13-4).
Ford Field will be filled with loud cheers from Lions fans, but there may be more Vikings fans than expected in Downtown Detroit. According to a Sports Illustrated report, the Vikings organization bought around 1,900 tickets on the secondary market and offered them to season ticket holders.
Injuries
Lions
Detroit activated linebacker Alex Anzalone and receiver/punt returner Kalif Raymond from injured reserve on Saturday. Both practiced with the team this week, but were listed as questionable on the team's injury report Friday.
Running back Craig Reynolds, who has been taking a few more reps in the absence of David Montgomery, was also listed as questionable Friday with a back injury.
Vikings
Minnesota ruled backup edge rusher Patrick Jones out of the game because of a knee injury stemming from a low block by Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft last week.
Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and cornerback Fabian Moreau were listed as questionable on Friday.
Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 7:20 p.m. CT.
Watch for live updates below.
