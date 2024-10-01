Vikings Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel helps provide winter coats for students in need

MINNEAPOLIS — Winter coats and hats sat on over a dozen tables in the multi-purpose room at Nellie Stone Johnson Elementary School in North Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Class after class filed in, as students got to pick out a new winter coat of their own.

"They were so proud and excited to receive that. It's like a sense of safety knowing that I know have this and that they don't have to worry about that when the cold comes," said Kelly Wright, principal of Nelly Stone Johnson School.

Wright says it's a sense of safety for her as well. A large number of students' families are homeless, highly mobile or English learners.

"We actually try to get a lot of things donated or spend a lot of our other dollars trying to meet the needs which are sometimes so great for us," explained Wright.

After finding their perfect fit, they picked up a Vikings knit hat.

What these kids didn't know was that a new Viking making a big impact on the team was among those behind the gift or that they'd get a chance to meet him.

"I just want to use my platform to be able to give back," said Andrew Van Ginkel, Vikings linebacker.

Van Ginkel and UnitedHealthcare teamed up to provide over 400 coats and hats, as well as something else every kid needs: confidence and encouragement.

"Have a great year this year and keep up with those grades," Van Ginkel told the crowd.

Van Ginkel fired up the kids at the pep rally by starting a SKOL chant and inviting students to move.

"Anybody out here who knows how to dance?" he asked.

The kids did their best griddy. The educators were well represented by visual arts and technology teacher William Watkins.Van Ginkel kept his moves to himself.

"I'm not a dancer. I'll leave that to the kids and Justin Jefferson," he laughed.

Along with the coats, Van Ginkel and the team at UnitedHealthcare also provided a hygiene locker filled with soap, deodorant, toothpaste, and mouthwash. They're also helping stock the room with other warm clothes and necessities.

"A lot of our families are starting over. They're newcomers to the country, they don't have anything," he said.

For Van Ginkel and his wife Sam, charitable efforts like this one are a big part of their life.

"Me and my wife just created a foundation. So, you know, it's finding ways to bring joy and excitement. Minnesota is special. You've got a lot of people here that really care," said Van Ginkel.