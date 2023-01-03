Video: Suspect stunned with Taser twice by Minnesota trooper after head-on crash

WATCH: Suspect stunned with Taser twice by Minnesota trooper after head-on crash

WATCH: Suspect stunned with Taser twice by Minnesota trooper after head-on crash

WATCH: Suspect stunned with Taser twice by Minnesota trooper after head-on crash

HILTON, Minn. – A driver who was fleeing Minnesota state troopers on foot after getting into a head-on crash in the east metro was stunned twice by a Taser before being taken down.

Video courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows troopers chasing after the suspect through the median of Highway 36 near Mahtomedi Monday.

MnDOT

One officer then deploys a Taser and the suspect falls to the ground, but not before getting back up and running away again.

The suspect, however, was no match for the second Taser.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the initial crash.