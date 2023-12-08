VIDEO: Suspect spins out in vehicle, runs from scene after trooper pursuit in Eagan

Traffic cams show suspect fleeing on foot after Eagan trooper pursuit

EAGAN, Minn. — Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation show a suspect fleeing the scene on foot after an overnight trooper pursuit in the south metro.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred shortly after 2:05 a.m. on Highway 77 near 66th Street in Eagan. There, a trooper observed a motorist suspected of speeding and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and sped up, prompting a pursuit.

The patrol says the driver lost control of the vehicle, a Mercedes CLS550, when exiting onto Highway 13.

After the crashed vehicle stops, a person can be seen on a traffic camera running from the scene southbound on Highway 77. The patrol says a search for the suspect was unsuccessful.

Suspect runs from vehicle after spinning out. MNDOT

Authorities say the suspect is believed to be an 18-year-old man. There was a female passenger in the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

An active investigation is ongoing.