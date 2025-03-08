Video shows state trooper struggling with woman before arrest

A St. Paul woman was arrested early Saturday after appearing to struggle in her car with a Minnesota State Patrol officer.

The woman was stopped by the trooper just before 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 East at Jackson Street in St. Paul. The State Patrol said the trooper pulled the driver over because he suspected she was under the influence of alcohol or another drug.

The video appears to show the trooper leaning into the woman's car, attempting to get her to step out of the driver's seat. The State Patrol said she refused to get out and became "physically uncooperative."

The video shows the trooper struggling with the woman for about 40 seconds before he was able to pull her from the car. He then arrested her without further problems.

The State Patrol said the driver claimed to have been hurt during the arrest. But a patrol spokesman said she was checked out at a local hospital and "cleared."

The driver was later booked into the Ramsey County Jail and held there on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and obstruction of justice, the spokeman said.