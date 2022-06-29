VIDEO: Motorcyclist boxed in by state patrol on metro highway

MINNEAPOLIS -- Traffic cameras captured video of Minnesota State Patrol troopers boxing in a motorcyclist who allegedly refused to pull over during a traffic stop.

According to the state patrol, the incident happened Tuesday near Interstate 694 and Highway 36 in the east metro. A state patrol trooper attempted to stop the motorcyclist for traffic violation, but the driver failed to stop.

Eventually the motorcyclist was boxed in by multiple squad vehicles and the driver was taken into custody, the state patrol said.

Minnesota Department of Transportation video shows the motorcyclist traveling on the side of the busy road until the driver is boxed in. Troopers are seen rushing out of their vehicles to apprehend the driver.

The incident remains under investigation.