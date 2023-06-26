VIDEO: Minnesota State Patrol trooper rescues young fawn caught in fence

State patrol trooper pulls fawn from fence, reuniting it with its mother

AVON, Minn. -- Body-worn camera footage shows a state trooper rescuing a fawn from a fence in central Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the rescue occurred on Interstate 94 near Avon, Minnesota. The video footage shows the date as May 28.

The patrol says Trooper Mollie McClure jumped into action after she noticed a female deer pacing back and forth along a fence line near the interstate.

"As she watched, she could hear what sounded like a vocal young fawn. McClure ventured toward the sounds. Turns out the little one was stuck in the fencing," the state patrol said.

Minnesota State Patrol

Soon enough, the trooper was able to free the fawn, who was reunited with its mother, according to the patrol.