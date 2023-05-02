Video: Bear gets up close and personal with man driving in Redby

Video: Bear gets up close and personal with driver in Redby

Video: Bear gets up close and personal with driver in Redby

REDBY, Minn. -- With spring busting out all over, it goes without saying that the state's bear population is getting out to enjoy winter's end along with the rest of us.

A driver was in the area of Redby, Minnesota Monday afternoon when he noticed a small bear wandering alongside the road.

The bear and driver, who were traveling in opposite directions, both approached each other slowly and with caution.

Once they got near each other, the bear decided to take a look inside the vehicle to see what was going on inside.

"Holy schnikes. No, thank you," the driver said as the bear put its paws up onto the driver's side door and peered in. "What can I do for you?"

The bear ultimately decided to move on, but not before giving the driver a close encounter they'll take with them for the long haul.