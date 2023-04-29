Adult black bear spotted in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Police in Northfield say an adult black bear was spotted multiple times on Friday night.

It was first seen on the 10900 block of Farrel Avenue around 11 p.m. Then, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police spotted the bear on the 1600 block of South Highway 3.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources urges residents not to approach the bear, and to leave it alone. The DNR recommends bringing in bird feeders and garbage cans over the next week.

Northfield Police

If food sources in the area are scarce, the DNR says the bear will return to its natural habitat.