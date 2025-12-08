Veteran living with PTSD relies on Gopher women's basketball, service dog to heal

At almost every home Gopher women's basketball game, you can find Ryan Radunzel and his service dog Peyton courtside at the Barn.

Over the last five years, these games have become a place of healing.

"Being able to come here and deal with all the sounds and the noises and everything, it's helped me adapt to everything else I do in my life, and then Peyton coming to all the games with me just makes that all easier," said Radunzel.

Radunzel is a 20-year Air Force veteran. While serving in Afghanistan in 2009, his base was struck by a rocket attack. Radunzel survived, but lives with PTSD. After he retired from the military, Helping Paws Minnesota paired him with Peyton to help him cope with his PTSD.

Peyton literally wears his responsibilities on his harness vest every day.

"[Peyton's] vest is actually made out of my old uniform, and it was very symbolic for me because he wears it for me, and I don't have to anymore," said Radunzel.

Peyton carries the weight at these basketball games, when it can feel overwhelming.

"He's just always there, and a lot of times he'll just be laying down next to me, and he'll just put his paw up on my leg, and I'll just reach down and I'll hold his paw while I'm watching the game," said Radunzel.

Peyton is even looked after, too, so he can focus solely on Radunzel.



"One of the ushers has taken upon himself, his name is Colin, he'll always come over and stand in front of Peyton and block him and make sure that Peyton is safe. That really meant a lot to me," said Radunzel.

It's very easy to love Peyton, but hard to remember this dog is at work.

"What I always want people to understand is that at the other end of the leash there's a human being, and a lot of times we're just trying to get through the day. I would always say just enjoy the service dogs from a distance," said Radunzel.

Peyton allows Radunzel to never miss out on watching the team that's given him so much.

"I'll always be a Gopher women's basketball fan because they have helped me with my life," said Radunzel.

Helping Paws Minnesota is a non-profit that relies on donations and volunteers to train the dogs like Peyton. If you'd like to get involved, you can visit their website.