Minnesota advocacy group seeks help from Rep. Tom Emmer in extending Temporary Protection Status

Advocacy group seeks help from Rep. Tom Emmer in extending TPS

OTSEGO, Minn. — A Minnesota organization is asking Congressman Tom Emmer for his help in extending the deadline to allow thousands of Venezuelan's stay in the U.S.

The deadline for their Temporary Protective Status (TPS) is April 7. If the deadline isn't moved, people would lose the right to work and could be deported.

"Maduro's government tried to kill me," said Lucieno Carrero, the president of the advocacy group Casa de Venezuela Minnesota.

That's the short answer to why Venezuelan firefighter Carrero moved here in 2018, fleeing the authoritative government led since 2013 by President Nicolas Maduro.

During his time in power, Maduro has canceled recall efforts against him, and claims he won the most recent election last year without evidence.

"It's a super complicated question," Carrero added.

On Friday, members of the group gathered at Emmer's office in hopes of getting Temporary Protective Status' for Venezuelans who moved to Minnesota in 2023 extended.

The Trump Administration is set to end the status in less than 60 days.

Casa de Venezuela says more than seven million people have left Venezuela and the influx of individuals coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes is increasing every single day.

"Our community could lose a doctor, a lawyer, a pretty good friend, neighbor and hard worker," said Carrero.

Carrero says Emmer understands the situation.

"I'm pretty sure he knows the hurt and the fear and the soul of our community," Carrero said.

That community is just wishing their situation was different.

"We lost our country," said Carrero. "The people right now feel scared."

The group left a letter with Emmer's office. He was unable to talk with WCCO on Friday.