Vela scores tying goal, LAFC draws Minnesota United 1-1
SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Carlos Vela scored the tying goal for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday night.
Vela scored the equalizer for LAFC (19-8-4) in the 64th minute.
Brent Kallman scored in the 45th minute for United (13-12-6).
LAFC will host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. United plays on the road on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.
