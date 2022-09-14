Watch CBS News
Sports

Vela scores tying goal, LAFC draws Minnesota United 1-1

/ AP

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Sept. 13, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Sept. 13, 2022 01:19

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Carlos Vela scored the tying goal for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday night.

Vela scored the equalizer for LAFC (19-8-4) in the 64th minute.

Los Angeles Football Club v FC Dallas
Carlos Vela Omar Vega / Getty Images

Brent Kallman scored in the 45th minute for United (13-12-6).

LAFC will host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. United plays on the road on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 11:18 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.