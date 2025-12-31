Fresh snow leaves hundreds of vehicle owners spending New Year's at Twin Cities impound lots

Before ringing in 2026, some drivers are getting ringed up for hundreds of dollars at the impound lot, as Twin Cities drivers found a wrench thrown into their New Year's Eve plans.

There were 584 vehicles towed during this week's snow emergency in Minneapolis. That number stands at 352 and counting in St. Paul, where parking restrictions are in place until 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2.

"I'm gonna go party tonight, that's why I need my car," said Lora Engh.

Engh is one of several people suddenly running an expensive errand to get back behind the wheel after their vehicles were towed during the snow emergency.

"It was just kind of like a sinking feeling in my stomach," she said when she noticed her car wasn't where she left it in Dinkytown.

During a snow emergency, the Minneapolis impound lot is open for 24 hours. But when the emergency ends, the lot returns to the normal business hours, which include closing for holidays on weekdays. That means if someone doesn't pick up their car by 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve, they're not getting their car until Jan. 2.

"I would be so mad," Engh said if she had waited until the holiday. "Drive all the way out here just to not get my car."

Since the snow emergency remains active until late Friday in St. Paul, the city's impound lot will be open 24 hours, even on New Year's Day.

"This is the one time I did not double-check the snow emergency rules on the website, and I chose the wrong side of the street," said Anna Koehler as she went to pick up her car.

Getting towed didn't ruin her holiday plans, but she still had a good reason to quickly get it back.

"Avoid more fees," she said.

That's the one saving grace about the lot being closed in Minneapolis on New Year's Day. Drivers won't be charged the $18 daily storage rate for the day.