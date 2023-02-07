Valleyfair hiring 1,600+ workers for summer season

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Valleyfair is looking for help this summer.

The amusement park in Shakopee says it plans to hire more than 1,600 employees this year. Positions include ride operators, food and beverage, lifeguards and security.

You have to be at least 16 years old to apply for most of the roles. Many pay at least $17 an hour.

The park is holding a week-long hiring event starting Saturday, Feb. 18. Head to its jobs page for more details.