Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Valleyfair closes 3 rides due to flooding

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota residents begin taking next steps to fix flood wreckage
Minnesota residents begin taking next steps to fix flood wreckage 04:01

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair temporarily closed three of the park's rides on Tuesday evening as flood waters rise from the nearby Minnesota River.

The three rides are Excalibur, Thunder Canyon and Renegade. Parking areas have also been impacted by the flooding.

The majority of the rest of the park is above the current projected crest of the river, park officials say. The Minnesota River is expected to crest sometime on Saturday and will take a few days after that to recede.

The overflow lot at Canterbury will be open for Valleyfair guests. Free buses will run to the park every 15-20 minutes. There is also an overflow lot at Valleyfair, though only four-wheel drive vehicles are permitted to use it, as it is on an unpaved, grassy area. 

screenshot-2024-06-26-at-12-52-07-pm.png
Valleyfair

Flooding in recent days has impacted nearly half of Minnesota, as rivers reach record levels in southern Minnesota. The raging waters of the Blue Earth River caused a partial failure of the 114-year-old Rapidan Dam, and the American Red Cross has set up shelters across the state for those displaced.

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

First published on June 26, 2024 / 1:18 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.