Valleyfair closes 3 rides due to flooding

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair temporarily closed three of the park's rides on Tuesday evening as flood waters rise from the nearby Minnesota River.

The three rides are Excalibur, Thunder Canyon and Renegade. Parking areas have also been impacted by the flooding.

The majority of the rest of the park is above the current projected crest of the river, park officials say. The Minnesota River is expected to crest sometime on Saturday and will take a few days after that to recede.

The overflow lot at Canterbury will be open for Valleyfair guests. Free buses will run to the park every 15-20 minutes. There is also an overflow lot at Valleyfair, though only four-wheel drive vehicles are permitted to use it, as it is on an unpaved, grassy area.

Flooding in recent days has impacted nearly half of Minnesota, as rivers reach record levels in southern Minnesota. The raging waters of the Blue Earth River caused a partial failure of the 114-year-old Rapidan Dam, and the American Red Cross has set up shelters across the state for those displaced.