How to help Minnesota communities affected by flooding

Communities around the state are cleaning up after all the flooding, here's how to help.

MINNEAPOLIS — As rivers crest in the coming days, some parts of the state are still bracing for flooding, while others are already cleaning up.

From Waterville to Cook, parts of the state are dealing with devastating floods and residents are looking for relief.

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross are working together to help flood victims.

"The best you can do for everyone you run into might be impacted by flood is let them know to call 2-1-1 so that they know resources out in their community," said Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Director Dorothy Maples.

Maples says there about 25 volunteers are spread out across the state.

In St. Louis County, volunteers are serving 400 meals daily. In Faribault, crews are delivering flood kits with basic cleaning materials and N95 masks.

Donations to Salvation Army flood relief can be made here.

The American Red Cross is running six shelters and a temporary evacuation point for those displaced. Shelters are in Waterville, Jackson, Duluth, Cook, Madelia and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. People affected by the floods can stay there or receive information on the next steps.

If you need help, please click here or you can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Le Sueur County set up a fund through Frandsen Bank & Trust to help people in Waterville. For more information, click here.